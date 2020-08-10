Widespread damage reported in downtown Chicago after night of looting

CHICAGO – Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city’s downtown.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area.

Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise.

The Chicago Tribune reports on officer was seen slumped against a building and several arrests were made.

WGN reported people were filling trash bags with merchandise and turning over garbage cans.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins told WGN he witnessed people driving up in vehicles, smashing windows of stores on Michigan Avenue and grab items and drive away.

CTA train and bus service is suspended.

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well.

Several transportation impacts:



-90/94 (Kennedy and Dan Ryan) exits into downtown CLOSED between Division and Roosevelt

-I-55 CLOSED King Dr to LSD

-CTA not operating in and out of downtown from Fullerton to Cermak to Ashland — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.