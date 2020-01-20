Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Alesha Dixon loves U.S. audiences

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Tonight, the competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from ‘AGT’ and ‘Got Talent’ compete on an all-new America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ on NBC4 at 8 p.m.!

“I mean, the Brits, they kind of sit back like this and say, come on, impress me.”

Alesha Dixon , ‘AGT’ Judge

Judge Alesha Dixon, who comes to the show after serving as a judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, is still getting used to some culture shock.

  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Tyler Butler-Figueroa — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Alexa Lauenburger — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Freckled Sky — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Moses Concas — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: (l-r) Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Duo Destiny — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: V. Unbeatable — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: V. Unbeatable — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Miki Dark — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: (l-r) Miki Dark, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Quick Style — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Ben Hart — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Quick Style — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Three” Episode 203 — Pictured: Michael Grimm — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

As you might guess, there’s a little bit of a different vibe doing the show on this side of the Atlantic.

Dixon says, “The American audiences are so enthusiastic. I mean, the Brits, they kind of sit back like this and say, come on, impress me. And I just love that you come out here and sense the enthusiasm and energy in the room. From day one, I felt that. But of course, in terms of talent, there’s talent from all around the world. And we’re seeing what Howie calls the best of the best and we’re spoiled!”

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of ‘Manifest’ at 10 p.m.

Monday, January 20th

  • Michael Grimm – Singer
    America’s Got Talent 2010 – Winner
    Hometown: Waveland, MS
    Current City: Las Vegas, NV
  • Ben Hart – Magician
    Britains’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
    Hometown: London, England
  • Miki Dark – Danger Act
    Holland’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist
    Das Supertalent 2019 – Finalist
    Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
    America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
    Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Duo Destiny – Hand to hand duo
    Poland’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
    Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal
  • Moses Concas – Harmonicist / Beat Boxer
    Italy’s Got Talent 2016 – Winner
    Hometown: Sardinia, Italy
    Current City: London, England
  • Freckled Sky – Projection / Dance Group
    America’s Got Talent 2015 – Quarter Finalist
    Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine
    Current City: Chicago, IL
  • Quick Style – Dance Trio
    Norway’s Got Talent 2009 – Winner
    Hometown: Oslo, Norway
  • Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act
    Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
    BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
    Hometown: Germany
  • V.Unbeatable – Dance Group
    America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalists
    Hometown: Mumbai, India

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools