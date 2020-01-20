Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Alesha Dixon loves U.S. audiences

(NBC) — Tonight, the competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from ‘AGT’ and ‘Got Talent’ compete on an all-new ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ on NBC4 at 8 p.m.!
Judge Alesha Dixon, who comes to the show after serving as a judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, is still getting used to some culture shock.
As you might guess, there’s a little bit of a different vibe doing the show on this side of the Atlantic.
Dixon says, “The American audiences are so enthusiastic. I mean, the Brits, they kind of sit back like this and say, come on, impress me. And I just love that you come out here and sense the enthusiasm and energy in the room. From day one, I felt that. But of course, in terms of talent, there’s talent from all around the world. And we’re seeing what Howie calls the best of the best and we’re spoiled!”
‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of ‘Manifest’ at 10 p.m.
Monday, January 20th
- Michael Grimm – Singer
America’s Got Talent 2010 – Winner
Hometown: Waveland, MS
Current City: Las Vegas, NV
- Ben Hart – Magician
Britains’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
Hometown: London, England
- Miki Dark – Danger Act
Holland’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist
Das Supertalent 2019 – Finalist
Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Duo Destiny – Hand to hand duo
Poland’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal
- Moses Concas – Harmonicist / Beat Boxer
Italy’s Got Talent 2016 – Winner
Hometown: Sardinia, Italy
Current City: London, England
- Freckled Sky – Projection / Dance Group
America’s Got Talent 2015 – Quarter Finalist
Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine
Current City: Chicago, IL
- Quick Style – Dance Trio
Norway’s Got Talent 2009 – Winner
Hometown: Oslo, Norway
- Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act
Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
Hometown: Germany
- V.Unbeatable – Dance Group
America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalists
Hometown: Mumbai, India