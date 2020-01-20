Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Alesha Dixon loves U.S. audiences

(NBC) — Tonight, the competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from ‘AGT’ and ‘Got Talent’ compete on an all-new ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ on NBC4 at 8 p.m.!

“I mean, the Brits, they kind of sit back like this and say, come on, impress me.” Alesha Dixon , ‘AGT’ Judge

Judge Alesha Dixon, who comes to the show after serving as a judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, is still getting used to some culture shock.

As you might guess, there’s a little bit of a different vibe doing the show on this side of the Atlantic.

Dixon says, “The American audiences are so enthusiastic. I mean, the Brits, they kind of sit back like this and say, come on, impress me. And I just love that you come out here and sense the enthusiasm and energy in the room. From day one, I felt that. But of course, in terms of talent, there’s talent from all around the world. And we’re seeing what Howie calls the best of the best and we’re spoiled!”

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of ‘Manifest’ at 10 p.m.

Monday, January 20th