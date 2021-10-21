CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the injured reserve ahead of the Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), left Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle), center JC Tretter (knee) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, chest, knee) were listed as questionable on Wednesday. Wills is expected to play, while OBJ could be a game-time decision.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and cornerback AJ Green are out. Running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are on the injured reserve.

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum will get the start, his first as a Cleveland Brown.

“I have been right in the middle of it the whole way, getting reps – millions of reps honestly – with my mind. If I am not getting them on the field, I am getting them in my mind. I have gotten a lot of reps. Even on a short week like this, I have done it a lot so I am excited with the guys out there. I know we are uncertain about a lot of the guys who will be out there, but I am built for this,” Keenum said on Wednesday.

Watch the Thursday night game at 8:20 p.m. on FOX 8.