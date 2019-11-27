Whoa, baby! Twelve sets of twins born at Missouri hospital

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (CNN) — Double trouble, times 12!

A Missouri hospital is on overdrive after a dozen twins were born around the same time.

All the precious little ones arrived ahead of their due date.

“That they already have their little personalities and she’s a little bit feistier and Isaac, he was the poor little guy squished underneath her,” said Amanda Tollifer, one of the new mothers at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

Tollifer, a first-time mom, is still amazed holding her newborn twins, Kara and Isaac. They were born eight weeks early. Tollifer is adjusting to life in the NICU at St. Luke’s and was surprised to learn she’s got a lot of company.

“I had no idea that having twins right now was such the ‘in’ thing,” she said.

It certainly appears to be. Twelve sets of twins in the NICU at the same time. It’s a record for the hospital and has left a lot of families seeing double.

“And we always see multiples in here, but not 12 sacks at one time,” said Danielle Gathers, a nurse at Saint Luke’s NICU.

The hospital said staffing has been a challenge. All the twins were born between five and 14 weeks early. Some will stay at the hospital much longer than others, and it can be stressful for families.

“I like that they have each other to kind of bounce off of,” Gathers said. “We don’t always have multiple sets of multiple. So these moms have each other.”

The history-making babies will spend Thanksgiving at the hospital. The goal is for all the tiny patients to grow and get healthy enough to go home.

“We’re hoping that they’ll be home by Christmas. That’s our ultimate goal,” said Tollifer.