WHO racing to send supplies to countries as new virus surges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In Dubai, seven World Health Organization workers are racing to sort, package and send out hundreds of shipments of medical supplies to countries around the world. Those countries are battling a new virus that has spread fast, disrupting life for millions of people globally. Demand for protective medical supplies, like masks, gloves and gowns, is booming as the virus spreads to more and more countries and cities outside China. This intense surge in demand means WHO warehouses here are running dangerously low on supplies.