Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining to address a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The governor stopped short of ordering restrictions during a Friday news conference, instead asking for voluntary compliance. She urged high schools to shift to virtual learning and that both school-and non-school youth sports should be paused.

News 8 reached out to the Michigan High School Athletics Association following Friday’s news conference about the voluntary pause request, and the MHSAA relased the following statement:

“We are on schedule to finish basketball over the next two days, and it will be up to schools to decide what they will do locally for spring sports over the next two weeks. Our next tournament events aren’t until mid-May,” the MHSAA said.

Whitmer also urged Michiganders on Friday to choose outdoor dining or takeout instead of indoor seating at restaurants, as Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said there’ve been 58 new outbreaks in retail or restaurant locations in the last week alone.

But the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association fired back against the governor, releasing a statement saying its industry has done an “extrodinary job at maintaining safe and sanitized environments for both staff and customers, and “the continued scapegoating” of the industry won’t expidite the arrival of herd immunity in Michigan.

That full statement from the MRLA says:

“While we support and echo the governor’s call for a surge of vaccines to be prioritized for Michigan, we believe her suggested recommendation around indoor dining is misguided and doesn’t track with available data.

Restaurant operators have done an extraordinary job of maintaining a safe and sanitized environment for guests and employees alike since reopening in February and it shows in the data. While Michigan is experiencing an unfortunate surge that has fashioned nearly 1,000 new and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak investigations, an insignificant 0.3% of those investigations involved restaurant patrons.

We trust our operators to continue to provide a safe environment indoors or out in the coming weeks and we trust Michiganders to do their part to act responsibly and respectfully to help us all achieve that outcome. In accordance with CDC guidance, those fully vaccinated – a number already approaching 40 percent of the population – can safely dine indoors if they wear a well-fitted mask and maintain physical distance (at least 6 feet).

As we approach a herd immunity in Michigan that will transform the hospitality industry for the better, it is incumbent on us all to act with common sense and proper precaution. But the continued scapegoating of the restaurant industry without proof or reliable data won’t make it come any sooner.”

MORE AID FROM WASHIGTON, BUT NO EXTRA VACCINES

The White House said Friday it is surging federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and therapeutics — but not vaccines — to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 transmission rate.

President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Whitmer to discuss the situation, according to senior administration officials. But it will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses, a move Whitmer has advocated for, and again pushed during Friday’s news conference.

Michigan ranks no. 1 among states in both the number of new cases and the case rate, as well as for hospitalizations and ICU utilization.

The state has received nearly 5.7 million vaccine doses and Whitmer announced Friday that the state will hit more than 5 million vaccinations by the end of the day.

On Thursday, Michigan reported 7,819 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 73 related deaths. Of the deaths announced Thursday, 43 were discovered during a review of death certificates to count any that had not already been reported to the state. These checks are conducted three times per week.

In all, Michigan has now had 723,297 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020, and 16,400 related deaths.