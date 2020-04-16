Whitmer: Large protest could extend virus lockdown

Hours after hundreds of demonstrators flocked to the Michigan to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak, the Democrat fired back.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Whitmer said she was disappointed by the protest and that the large crowd was only going to make things worse.

“We know that this rally endangered people. This kind of activity will put more people at risk,” the governor said.

Whitmer added that the “sad irony” about the demonstration was that it could have created the need to extend Michigan’s stay-at-home order.