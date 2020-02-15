White Supremacist propaganda on the rise

(CNN) — White supremacist propaganda is growing at an explosive rate in the U.S., according to the Anti Defamation League (ADL).

The group reports that white supremacist propaganda distribution has doubled between 2018 through 2019, climbing from 1,2000 to 2,7000. Their propaganda includes flyers, posters, banners, and stickers.

According to ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, the state of politics is fueling the growth of the propaganda.

“I think there’s a charged political environment and they’re trying to capitalize on the division that is so pervasive throughout society. You’ve seen elected officials literally adopting some of their language using their memes and injecting their poison into the political conversation,” said Greenblatt.

Chapman Associate Professor Dr. Peter Simi, a hate group expert said the groups are working to intimidate groups of people they hate and entice like-mind people to join their ranks.