White House prepares to observe World AIDS Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — A red ribbon can be seen hanging from the north portico of the White House to commemorate World AIDS Day Sunday.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to mark the solemn occasion.

In the U.S., 1.1 million people are living with HIV/AIDS. The number grows to 38 million worldwide.

In his proclamation, Trump touted his initiative, called Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America.

The President’s goal is to eliminate at least 90 percent of new HIV infections in the U.S. within 10 years.

The proclamation said that will be made possible by focusing on diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and response.

Trump said that success is contingent upon community interaction and outreach to people with HIV as well as at-risk populations.

He said it will also take a citizenry motivated by compassion for the suffering of humankind and hope for the future.