White House blasts impeachment resolution; House sets Thursday vote

The text of a House resolution released by the Democrats that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is photographed in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The White House is blasting a House resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a sternly worded statement that the measure confirms that the impeachment probe “has been an illegitimate sham from the start.” The resolution is scheduled to be voted on Thursday.

The White House has been pushing for a vote and public hearings. It says the House process denies the administration due process. She writes that the White House’s rights “remain undefined, unclear and uncertain.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the vote is being taken “to eliminate any doubt” about the process as the administration tries to block witnesses and withhold documents.