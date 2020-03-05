‘White Claw’ adds new fan-demanded flavors

(CNN/WCMH) — Social media is serious about its “White Claw!”

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in America is adding lemon, watermelon, and tangerine based on more than 70,000 requests from social media.

They join the lineup of “White Claw’s” five existing flavors which include; pure (unflavored), black cherry, mango, natural lime, raspberry, and ruby grapefruit.

“White Claw,” produced by Mark Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.

“White Claw” controls about 60% of the hard seltzer beverage category in the U.S., but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.

