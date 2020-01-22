When Temperatures fall, so do the Iguanas (in south Florida)

As the temperatures fall in Florida, so do the iguanas!

This morning, iguanas were covering the streets of south Florida, even falling out of trees.

Ariel Cohen, the science and operations manager with the National Weather Service office in Miami explained, “What happens is they slow down, especially as it gets really cold at night. In some circumstances they effectively lose the ability to maintain restraint from trees or whatever objects, and they just literally just fall down to the ground from above. So, it’s a little bit awkward I have to say, in terms of that doesn’t really happen.”

Ariel Cohen grew up in Worthington Ohio, and brings some perspective to Florida’s cold snap.

“Even for this Ohio boy over here, who grew up in much colder weather, you kind of get adapted to the south Florida conditions and all of the sun. It’s like an ice box very quickly.”

Cold-blooded natives like iguanas have also become accustomed to much warmer weather. So, as soon as temperatures fall to the 40s, they slow down, become immobile. So you better watch out!

“it’s not just a typical occurrence certainly in Columbus and Worthington. We didn’t typically have iguanas falling out of the sky,” Ariel Cohen said.

This means that even forecasters need to adjust their messaging.

“Even if it’s not normal, these rare conditions tend to result in rare impacts. So, we’ve always got to keep in mind what to do when the rare, but possible comes about,” Ariel Cohen said.

While we aren’t forecasting iguanas raining down from trees anytime soon, NBC 4 continues to provide the most accurate forecast in central Ohio. You can stay up to date with the timing and impacts of the rain and snow as it moves in by tuning into our newscasts, downloading our NBC 4 mobile Wx app, and checking the forecast on NBC4i.com/weather.