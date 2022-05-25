UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Family members are grieving after 21 people were killed by a shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Included in the death count are 19 students and two adults.

Officials have not officially released the names of the victims to the public yet, but families are coming forward to speak about their loved ones’ deaths.

Below is a running list of the lives taken by the shooter Tuesday. This story will be updated as more names are confirmed.

Uziyah Garcia, 8: The Associated Press reported Garcia was among those killed. He’s the grandson of Manny Renfro, who spoke with the news outlet. He described him as the “sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known. I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Amy Jo Garza, 9: Alfred Garza confirmed with NBC News the death of his daughter, 9-year-old Amy Jo Garza. KXAN spoke with Garza before he knew the extent of Amy Jo’s injuries. At the time, he said he was hoping for a miracle.

“I’m just trying to be strong for my family, for my daughter,” he said Tuesday, before learning of his daughter’s death. “I know she’s out there — hopefully she’s out there, and she’s scared. I know she’s scared.”

Alfred Garza holds up a photo of his daughter, 9-year-old Amy Jo.

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10: Family members of Lopez confirmed his death to AP. His cousin described him as “bubbly” and said he “loved to dance with his brothers.”

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10: NBC News reported she was identified publicly by family members.

Eva Mireles, 44: AP also reported on the death of a fourth-grade teacher, mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” relative Amber Ybarra told AP.

Eva Mireles. Photo: Nexstar

Irma Garcia: NBC News reported Irma was killed, citing her son, Christian Garcia. Irma was a co-teacher to Mireles. According to a profile on the school district’s website, she was a teacher for more than two decades.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10: She was a fourth-grade student at the school. One of her relatives posted this message on Twitter about her death.

Jackie Cazares, 10: She was cousins with Annabelle Rodriguez, and their aunt confirmed their deaths, saying “My beautiful angels. At least you are together. But our hearts are broken in a million pieces. We love you.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10: She turned 10 years old only a few weeks ago. The photo below shows Garza with her father, Angel.

Photo of Amerie Jo Garza and her father, Angel Courtesy of the Garza family

The Associated Press contributed to this report.