What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries

A voter leaves an early polling site on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day in the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday.

It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale.

No longer is a single state voting at a time. More than 1,300 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, marking a third of the total available during the entire Democratic primary process.

Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are running the widest and most aggressive Super Tuesday efforts, largely because they have the money to do it.

Any candidate who doesn’t perform strongly on Tuesday will likely face pressure to exit the race.

