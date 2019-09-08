What to expect at Apple’s big product unveiling event Tuesday

CUPERTINO, California (CNN) — Apple’s next big product unveiling event is Tuesday.

So, what can you expect to see?

The company will likely unveil new iPhones, but don’t expect anything 5G capable, foldable, or substantially different from last year.

According to reports, Apple will likely show off three new high-end iPhones: The iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone 11, all set to replace its XS, XS Max, and XR models.

The rumor mill suggests the Apple Watch will get a refresh, and updates for iPads, MacBooks, and Apple TV hardware.

The event takes place 1 p.m. Eastern Tuesday at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Ca.