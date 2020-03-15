WH media get temperature screening at briefing

A representative from the White House physician’s office took the temperatures of members of the media on Saturday ahead of a news briefing with the US president.

The White House representative placed a head thermometer to the foreheads of media members.

One reporter with a suspected elevated temperature was not allowed in.

In the White House briefing that followed, Donald Trump told reporters that he had his temperature taken as well and that it was “totally normal”.

After days of resistance, Trump also said that he was tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting his results as the White House stepped up precautions around him following his repeated direct and indirect exposures to COVID-19.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.