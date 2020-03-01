Westwood mixes message of ecology with regal Paris fashion

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's mayor said video footage of police shooting and wounding a suspect inside a downtown Chicago train station is “extremely disturbing” and that she supports the interim police superintendent's request for prosecutors to be sent directly to the scene — an unusual or perhaps unprecedented action in the nation's third largest city.

After watching what she called the “widely shared footage” of the Friday afternoon shooting inside the Red Line L station, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that although “one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning.”