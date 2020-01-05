West Virginia soldiers return home to from Middle East

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – More than 140 West Virginia National Guard soldiers are returning home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release that he greeted dozens of soldiers and their family members during a welcoming home ceremony at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston on Saturday.

Soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company, part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, completed various missions and assignments in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

The 821st last deployed overseas in 2008.

