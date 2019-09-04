West Point cadet candidate dies in cliff-diving accident

HUNTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Nebraska man enrolled in West Point’s preparatory school for cadet candidates has died in a cliff-diving accident in the Catskill Mountains, according to authorities.

The U.S. Military Academy says in a release that cadet candidate Benjamin K. Bochtler, 20, of Bellevue, Nebraska died Saturday in the town of Hunter.

New York state police say he was hanging from a rock ledge at a spot known as Fawn’s Leap when a piece of rock broke off and sent him tumbling.

Bochtler entered West Point Prep in July.

He had already served about three years in the Army, including a deployment in Afghanistan from April 2018 to January 2019.

The school is on the military academy’s grounds and enrolls soldiers and civilians aiming to become cadets and eventually Army officers.

A West Point Commander said Bochtler was everybody’s friend at the school and was a tremendous example to fellow candidates.