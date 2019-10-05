Wendy’s releases a tabletop role-playing game

(CNN) — Wendy’s is taking its fight against frozen beef to another level.

The fast-food burger chain has released a new game called “Feast of Legends.”

The company describes it as a tabletop role-playing game similar to the popular “Dungeons and Dragons” game.

Players can download a book from Wendy’s website and use it to create characters.

Those characters are supposed to join together to save the nation of Frestovia in the land of Beef’s Keep.

The game is currently available at feastoflegends.com.