Week of Republican National Convention begins amidst new headlines

(NBC News) — Protesters took to the streets of Charlotte overnight, hours before Monday morning’s vote kicking off the Republican National Convention.

President Trump is expected to be on hand for his official nomination, then head back to Washington for the rest of the convention.

Donald Trump Junior and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are among Monday night’s featured speakers.

And ahead of the president’s big week, a major rift has in his family is coming to light.

Audio tapes of his sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, secretly recorded by niece Mary Trump, have been released.

In the conversation, Trump Barry harshly criticizes her brother, saying at one point “He has no principles. None. None!”

The conversation secretly recorded by niece Mary Trump, who wrote a tell-all book about the president.

The Trump team is dismissing the comments as sibling rivalry.