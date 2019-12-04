Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over
Closings & Delays
The Charles School at ODU

Wednesday is National Cookie Day

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Generic baked cookies with chocolate M&Ms

COLUMBUS (CNN) — Wednesday is National Cookie Day, so that’s reason enough to indulge in a fresh-baked goodie.  

There is no better time of year to bake up some love, and the gift of a cookie is the perfect way to spread cheer at work, school, and everywhere in between.  

Cookies are one of the most popular American desserts, but the word actually comes from the Dutch word for “little cake.” 

You can mix up batches with a variety of flavor to share: chocolate chip, gingerbread, and iced sugar cookies are popular gifts this time of year.  

Share your favorite cookie types on NBC4’s Facebook page.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools