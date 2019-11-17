‘We haven’t heard nothing about her’: Search for 5-year-old kidnapped two months ago continues

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CNN) — It’s been two months since 5-year-old Dulce Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park.

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a vigil on Saturday to keep the search for Dulce alive.

Investigators said the girl was kidnapped from the Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16.

The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing there while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They could not locate her and police were soon notified.

Her mother said she’s not giving up hope.

“We’re still worried. We haven’t heard nothing about her, not a clue or who had took her,” said Noema Alavez Perez.

The only lead authorities have shared so far is a sketch of a person who they want to talk to.

There’s a $52,000 reward for information leading to Dulce’s safe return.