WATCH: Texting driver slams into utility pole

Newly released video shows a Massachusetts driver, who was texting, crashing into a pole.
Police in Berlin, about 40 miles west of Boston, released the video, hoping to stop other drivers from texting while driving.
The vehicle hit the pole with such force, the sedan flipped over and caused the pole to fall to the ground.
The man who took the video said he slammed on his breaks to avoid the wreck but skidded off the road.
The woman who crashed into the pole was not seriously hurt.
She got a ticket, though, for texting and driving.
Police released the video along with a warning to drivers to stay alert adding: “It’s not worth your life or the life of another person.”
Less than 24 hours after releasing the video on Monday, police say, a driver — again distracted — crashed into the same pole, at the same exact spot.