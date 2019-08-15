WATCH: Texting driver slams into utility pole

Newly released video shows a Massachusetts driver, who was texting, crashing into a pole.

Police in Berlin, about 40 miles west of Boston, released the video, hoping to stop other drivers from texting while driving.

The vehicle hit the pole with such force, the sedan flipped over and caused the pole to fall to the ground.

The man who took the video said he slammed on his breaks to avoid the wreck but skidded off the road.

**ATTENTION ALL DRIVERS** This is video footage of a motor vehicle crash we responded to on July 23rd of this year. We are glad that the operators received only minor injuries. The operator of the sedan was issued a citation for texting while driving. We want to remind everyone about the serious outcomes that can result from texting and driving, being distracted by any other means, or impairment from drugs or alcohol. This video is meant to be an educational release and inappropriate/ derogatory comments will be removed. Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends. The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait- it is not worth your life or the life of another person. #drivenowtextlater Posted by Berlin Police Department on Monday, August 12, 2019

The woman who crashed into the pole was not seriously hurt.

She got a ticket, though, for texting and driving.

Police released the video along with a warning to drivers to stay alert adding: “It’s not worth your life or the life of another person.”



Less than 24 hours after releasing the video on Monday, police say, a driver — again distracted — crashed into the same pole, at the same exact spot.