Video courtesy Powerboat P1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned two of the boats in Sunday’s powerboat grand prix race, the “Miss GEICO” and “Victory,” flipped during the last race.

According to the race’s spokeswoman, Lucy Nicandri, both boats flipped on the same corner in the last lap of the final race.

Drivers from both boats are expected to be okay.

Crews are working on retrieving the boats from the water currently.