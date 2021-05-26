COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man has been flown to the hospital late Wednesday morning after he crashed into a gas pump at a gas station in Mount Pocono, according to the Coolbaugh Township fire chief.
He says the driver crossed the median on Route 940 and smashed into a gas pump at C&C Performance Centers causing the car, as well as the gas pump, to catch fire. A bystander allegedly pulled the driver from the car. He was flown to the hospital for his injuries.
They say the fire has been put out and Route 940 East and 940 West are now back open. The gas station and attached pizzeria & deli will be closed at least the remainder of the day.
- WATCH: One man flown to hospital after crashing into gas pump, truck and pump catches fire
- Ohio State launches ‘The Platform’ to help athletes capitalize on name, image and likeness
- Mom found not guilty of child endangering charges after leaving kids alone in Liberty motel while she worked
- Suspect, victims dead after shooting at San Jose public transit facility
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 987 new cases reported