WATCH: Northern lights dance in sky over Finland

Brilliant northern lights were dancing in the sky over Finnish Lapland last weekend.

Striking green, purple and white, aurora displays lit up the night sky.

The phenomenon is the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere.

Travel magazine “All About Lapland” editor, who filmed the light show, said the northern lights were visible after sunset Friday and quickly reached storm level, blazing all over the sky.

He said the northern lights were dancing in the sky non-stop for many hours and that it was the best so-called aurora storm he had seen since September 2017.

The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis or the northern lights, in the Northern Hemisphere and as aurora australis or the Southern Lights in the Southern Hemisphere.