CLEVELAND (WJW) — The stars are out in Northeast Ohio tonight.

With the return of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Cleveland, famous musicians are walking the red carpet prior to the event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday evening.

The live stream of the red carpet event is being hosted by Bevy Smith.

Tonight’s 2021 inductees include the following:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Other inductees include LL Cool J and Kraftwerk for their contributions to music. Famous presenters may also make an appearance on the red carpet, as Sir Paul McCartney, Drew Barrymore, Taylor Swift and Angela Basset are scheduled to be attendance at the ceremony.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”