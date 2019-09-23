WATCH: iPhone sees major glitches after iOS 13 update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A KRON4 producer’s iPhone 8 is experiencing major glitches after she updated to iOS 13.

Apple released their new mobile operating system, iOS 13, Thursday with promises of features like Dark Mode and a swiping keyboard.

After the update, the KRON4 producer can unlock her phone but none of her apps will open.

She can’t answer phone calls or open text messages.

She tried to restart the iPhone but that failed as well.

At one point, the iPhone went into SOS emergency mode, called police and texted her emergency contacts.

She was unable to answer calls from her concerned family members so she picked up a landline to call them back and let them know she’s okay.

She’s currently at an Apple store hoping to get it fixed. This story will be updated once we find out more.

The Verge also reported “significant bugs” with iOS 13 saying the update “feels rushed out the door.”

If you’re thinking of updating your iPhone to the new iOS, maybe wait until 13.1 comes out, which is expected by the end of the month.