Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 24,081 cases, 1,341 deaths

WATCH: Hiker trapped in whirlpool rescued by off-duty officer

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calf. (CNN)– A quick-thinking off-duty officer helped save a 24-year-old California hiker who was trapped in a whirlpool Saturday.

The hiker was trying to cross Angel Falls when he became trapped in the fast-moving spring water.

Off-duty officer Brent Donley, who was hiking nearby, used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a branch so the hiker could grab it.

He then threw the branch to the man and talked him through the rescue.

Angel Falls is a main attraction for hikers along Willow Creek Trail, which has been deemed dangerous due to the slippery rocks along the path.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools