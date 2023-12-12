(WCMH) — In a bizarre incident caught on security camera in the parking lot of a shopping center in San Mateo, California, a real-life “Grinch” nearly ruined Christmas for an unsuspecting shopper.

A surveillance video — captured by a business in the shopping center — shows a person in a white SUV pulling up beside the vehicle with a fresh tree on the roof. The driver proceeds to cut the tree’s bindings before nonchalantly loading it into their own car and driving away.

Outraged by the incident, a local reporter shared the security footage on social media, expressing disbelief at the audacity of the thief. Her post read, “Seriously. Who steals a family’s newly purchased Christmas tree?”

The unfortunate victim, named Jesus, had stepped into a store for a brief errand, only to return and discover his tree had been stolen, according to local media.

“While this was definitely not in line with Christmas spirit, the victim was given a replacement tree, and the suspect will be added to Santa’s Naughty List,” said the San Mateo Police Department.