WATCH: Amazon driver falls for teen’s prank, follows ‘unusual’ delivery instructions

(CNN NEWSSOURCE)– People are getting a good laugh at a trickster teenager and a delivery woman in Delaware.

Lynn Staffieri ordered something on Amazon recently but didn’t know her 13-year-old son Jacob put this note in the box on the app asking about extra delivery instructions: “Knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

And the delivery woman did it!

The family cracked up when they saw it on their doorbell camera.

Lynn posted the video on Facebook, and it’s been shared tens of thousand times so far. She also apologized for her son the jokester, and gave big props for the Amazon delivery woman for playing along.