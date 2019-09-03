Breaking News
ODNR: Group of people may be responsible for woman’s death in Hocking Hills
Live Now
LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian moving slowly away from Bahamas as Cat. 2 storm

WATCH: Aerial footage of damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

BAHAMAS (NBC News Channel) — Here’s a first look from the air at the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Dorian devastated the northern Bahamas, leaving behind buildings ripped apart, massive flooding and cars and boats littering the landscape.

Dorian hit Abaco Island Sunday with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour with gusts up to 220.

Its power was matched only by the Labor Day hurricane of 1935.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded the islands with wind and rain.

The storm devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics, and crippled hospitals.

The death toll from the storm announced Monday was at least five, with an update expected sometime Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools