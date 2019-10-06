WATCH: 38th annual memorial service honors fallen firefighters

(WCMH) — Ninety-two firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years were honored on Sunday at the 38th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The service began at 10 a.m. at the National Fire Academy in Maryland and was open to the public.

The names of the firefighters were read, and their loved ones received an American flag that had been flown above the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol Dome.

The firefighters also were remembered in a special Candlelight Service on Saturday, where a bronze plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be officially added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The events are part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, where the U.S. Fire Service gathers together to honor the lives of the fallen and to comfort their surviving family, friends and fellow firefighters.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.