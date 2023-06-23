HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22 accused scammers in an undercover construction sting.

Operation Hot Water targeted unlicensed contractors regarding construction fraud, which resulted in 22 people facing multiple charges.

According to deputies, the operation began on May 26 for contractors who advertised and offered quotes for services including plumbing, electrical work, roofing and air conditioning.

Deputies went undercover and posed as homeowners seeking services for a water heater, which attracted contractors who are working without a valid license or proper insurance.

“This sends an unequivocal statement that we will not tolerate the despicable actions of fraudulent and unlicensed contractors who prey upon our community members,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The sheriff’s office urges citizens to take practical measures, including verifying licenses, seeking multiple estimates, investigating references, avoiding upfront payments, researching complaints and obtaining written documentation for everything to avoid any fraudulent services.

Anyone who suspects fraudulent activities is asked to contact Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.