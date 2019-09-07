Washington man could face jail time for burning hornets’ nest

CENTRALIA, Washington (CNN) — One Washington man was sick of hornets stinging his girlfriend, so he did what most people would do: soaked them with bug spray.

When that failed, he took things a step further, and turned to fire.

Now, he’s facing charges.

Homeowner Matthew Buchanan’s half-charred bubble gum pink birdhouse has become a social media spectacle.

“It turned into such a joke,” he said. “A lot of people’s had a lot of fun with it, and now it’s to the point where it’s not funny anymore.”

That’s because the $10 birdhouse could cost Buchanan $10,000 and serious jail time.

It all started when hornets built a nest inside the house.

The hornets kept stinging Buchanan’s girlfriend.

So, Buchanan took matters into his own hands.

He tried spray, but that didn’t work, so he took a different approach.

“I just put a paper towel in the entry hole and let it burn,” he said.

Buchanan said he kept a close eye on it, and a few minutes later, doused it with water.

Then, he went to bed.

“It was around 10 o’clock and it was not smoldering, no smoke, no steam, nothing at all,” Buchanan said.

Around midnight, he woke up to first responders surrounding his home. A neighbor spotted the flames earlier in the day, and called 9-1-1.

Documents from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office show deputies cited Buchanan with reckless burning in the second degree.

“It’s a charge that’s one step below a felony,” he said. “I’m 42-years-old, I’ve never had anything at all on my record and I don’t want this on my record.”

Buchanan said an attorney to fight the charge will cost him $5,000.

He feels forced to take a diversion, which means six months of probation and a fire safety course.

However, Buchanan doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.

“As you can see, it didn’t even burn the paint off of most of it, so it wasn’t much of an inferno,” he said.

Buchanan has been to court four times already because of this. He’s scheduled to be back in court Wednesday, and that’s when he must decide whether or not to take the deal.

Buchanan did add that the fire did kill off the hornets.