Warren officer who said he was shot at now booked into Trumbull County Jail

Noah Linnen said he stopped in Howland Township last week to help a man, who shot at him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren police officer who claimed a man he stopped to help shot at him is now in the Trumbull County Jail.

Officer Noah Linnen, 23, was booked into the jail just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He’s facing charges of tampering with evidence, falsification, interrupting public service and inducing panic.

The Howland Police Department is expected to release more information Wednesday.

Linnen was off duty the evening of January 13 when he said he stopped along Pine Avenue in Howland Township to help a man with a disabled vehicle.

He said the man shot at him and ran away.

As the news broke, conflicting information from multiple sources made it difficult to figure out exactly what happened.

“When I initially came out, it was reported that he was shot two times, but he was wearing his bulletproof vest and they did not penetrate,” Howland Township Police Chief Nick Roberts said at the time. “But the story has changed. He did not have his vest on. Like I said, he was off duty, returning home from work and he was not hit by any rounds.”

Police released scanner traffic audio the next day. Another police officer drove Linnen to the hospital.

Linnen was sworn into the Warren Police Department in February 2018.