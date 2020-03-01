Warren, Brogdon lead Pacers past Cavaliers. 113-104

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indiana Pacers showed off their specialty _ big plays down the stretch _ in Saturday night’s 113-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game was tied 15 times and had 12 lead changes, but the Pacers seized control in the fourth quarter. T.J. Warren scored 30 points and Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead basket midway through the period for Indiana, which has won five of six. Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who returned after missing two games because of a strained left calf, had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds.