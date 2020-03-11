Warrants: Community center shooter stopped taking medication

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Search warrants say a part-time janitor charged with fatally shooting a supervisor inside a crowded suburban St. Louis community center stopped taking medication to treat his bipolar disorder weeks before opening fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Michael Honkomp had been prescribed lithium but told a 60-year-old co-worker that he had stopped taking his medication before last month’s shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center. He’d been told to leave work for using profanity. The shooting killed 45-year-old Maria Lucas, a customer service representative who was working the front desk while also serving as the acting supervisor.