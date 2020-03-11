Warrants: Community center shooter stopped taking medication

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Search warrants say a part-time janitor charged with fatally shooting a supervisor inside a crowded suburban St. Louis community center stopped taking medication to treat his bipolar disorder weeks before opening fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Michael Honkomp had been prescribed lithium but told a 60-year-old co-worker that he had stopped taking his medication before last month’s shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center. He’d been told to leave work for using profanity. The shooting killed 45-year-old Maria Lucas, a customer service representative who was working the front desk while also serving as the acting supervisor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools