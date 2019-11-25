Walmart releases its Black Friday ad

The Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad has finally LANDED!
Doors open at 6 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving night, and you can shop the entire day online. Prices are valid all day Friday, and the online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.
Highlights from the ad include:
- Onn. 50″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148
- Philips 65″ Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278
- Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case $129
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm $129
- At White House, Trump honors dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid
- Rick Perry: Trump imperfect but the ‘chosen one’
- Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins misses last play to take selfie with fans
- Dog adopts orphaned puppies after every puppy in her litter dies
- NBC4 and Besa team up for second Season of Giving