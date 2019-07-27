Walmart, Nordstrom testing pick-up only stores

(CNN) — Walmart and Nordstrom are trying out new stores where customers can’t actually go in and shop.

Walmart’s newly opened prototype, called a Walmart pick-up point, is located outside of Chicago.

Not only do customers not go inside; they don’t even get out of their cars.

Instead, an employee comes out and loads whatever items the customer has already ordered into their car.

It’s similar to Nordstrom Local, a concept Nordstrom launched in Los Angeles two years ago and is now expanding to New York.

These types of stores let retailers target consumers who don’t want to wait for home delivery but live in areas where building large physical locations is expensive.

Both Walmart and Nordstrom, as well as several other retailers, offer “buy online, pick-up in store” at their traditional brick and mortar locations.