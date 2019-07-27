Walmart, Nordstrom testing pick-up only stores

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Walmart and Nordstrom are trying out new stores where customers can’t actually go in and shop.

Walmart’s newly opened prototype, called a Walmart pick-up point, is located outside of Chicago.

Not only do customers not go inside; they don’t even get out of their cars.

Instead, an employee comes out and loads whatever items the customer has already ordered into their car.

It’s similar to Nordstrom Local, a concept Nordstrom launched in Los Angeles two years ago and is now expanding to New York.

These types of stores let retailers target consumers who don’t want to wait for home delivery but live in areas where building large physical locations is expensive.

Both Walmart and Nordstrom, as well as several other retailers, offer “buy online, pick-up in store” at their traditional brick and mortar locations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools