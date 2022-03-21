ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pancake mix sold under Walmart’s “Great Value” brand and the Kroger brand name has been recalled.

Continental Mills is recalling Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix after fragments from a piece of equipment were discovered in the product.

Continental Mills alerted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall after they reportedly found fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line in a limited amount of the product.

The Walmart mix was shipped and sold nationwide and has a “Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2023. The boxes also have the following codes: UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063.

The Kroger mix has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 and “Best By” dates of Sept. 1 and 2, 2023. It was sold in Kroger stores in the following 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

(Photo courtesy of FDA)

(Photo courtesy of FDA)

To date, no contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date, and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who may have purchased the mix is asked to dispose of it or return it to your local store for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

Continental Mills is a third-generation manufacturer and is working with the FDA and retailers to make sure any affected product is removed from shelves immediately, the recall noted.