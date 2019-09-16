Walmart kicks off car seat recycling event

BENTONVILLE, AR (CNN) — September is National Baby Safety month.

Walmart is using the opportunity to collect old car seats, starting Monday.

Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.

The superstore is partnering with recycling business TerraCycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There’s a trade-in limit of two car seats per household.

You can go to the Walmart website for a list of participating locations, and the event runs until September 30.