Walmart car seat recycling program ending 9 days early due to ‘overwhelming response’

CLEVELAND – Walmart is ending its car seat recycling program nine days early due to demand.

Last month Walmart announced they had joined forces with recycling company TerraCycle to hold the nation’s largest car seat recycling event.

The trade-in event offered a $30 gift card to anyone who brought an old car seat to one of nearly 4,000 participating Walmart locations. The gift card could be used in store or online to buy baby items.

The event started Monday and was expected to run through Sept. 30. It is now ending on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“Due to the overwhelming response from our customers, we are quickly reaching capacity for this program,” Walmart said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY. “In less than one week, we estimate we will collect nearly 1 million car seats – or the equivalent of diverting over 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.”

The company said they are thrilled to have worked with TerraCycle and happy that so many customers and associates participated in the event.

“Through the car seat recycling event, we’ll help families to keep their kids safe and help reduce plastic waste from landfills. We look forward to hosting future events supporting the needs of parents and families,” the company stated.

Those interested in trading their car seat in on the final day can click here to find a participating Walmart.

Walmart says gift cards will be offered at participating retail locations only. Booster seats not eligible for trade-in. There is a limit of 2 gift cards per household. Gift cards subject to terms and conditions found here.