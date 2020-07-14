Wait ’til next year: Giving up on 2020, looking toward 2021

New Year’s Day is seen on a 2021 calendar Friday, July 10, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. 2020 is barely halfway over. That hasn’t stopped many people from declaring the year canceled and wishing it would end. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK (AP) — 2020 is barely halfway over. That hasn’t stopped many people from declaring the year canceled and wishing it would end.

No Olympics, no awards shows, no weddings, no summer camp, no graduations. The coronavirus pandemic has brought change to almost every part of life.

There was a months-long moment where the world was on pause, causing many to dig into questions about purpose and belonging.

Now it’s all about 2021 — the year when everything, and maybe nothing, happens.

Experts who study human behavior say the desire to pin hopes and dreams on a period of time has primitive roots connected to our attachment to routine.