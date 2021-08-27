Waco ISD mandating masks starting this Monday

WACO, Texas – Masks will now be a requirement for anyone in a Waco Independent School District building.

Positive cases are spreading within the first week of school, and district leaders say this leaves them with no choice.

Waco ISD started school last Monday – and on Friday, there are more than 100 cases reported on campus according to the dashboard. This spurred Waco Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon to require the wearing of masks in school buildings.

“I did not make this decision lightly. I have been out on our campuses, and looking in our classrooms, and seeing how we’re doing with the use of masks,” Kincannon said. “I’ve been really heartened by all of the staff and the students who have been wearing a mask, but it has not by any means been on all of our students.”

Dr. Kincannon says the local number of COVID cases and hospitalizations also contributed to her decision to enforce a mask mandate.

“That decision comes with a lot of thinking about multiple factors, and really, focused on the kids and trying to stop the spread of the virus in our schools and in our community,” Kincannon said.