Volvo to resume production at Virginia plant despite strike

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In a Jan. 6, 2011, file photo, workers install parts on a truck on the Volvo truck assembly line at the Volvo plant in Dublin, Va. A tentative labor deal between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice in 2021 at the Virginia truck plant was rejected by the striking workers, late Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Volvo Trucks North America says it will restart production at a plant in southwestern Virginia despite an ongoing strike and a lack of a labor deal between the company and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers.

The company said in a news release Sunday that it will implement terms and conditions of a tentative agreement that was endorsed by leaders of the United Auto Workers union on July 1.

Workers at the tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin had rejected that tentative pact.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday evening that the “strike is ongoing.” He said that a new vote is scheduled for Wednesday on the company’s “last, best and final offer.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

