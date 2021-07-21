Voluntary recall for potential Listeria contamination of muffin products

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FDA published a voluntary recall on Tuesday of Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corporation with multiple brands of muffins for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Product photos courtesy of the FDA

The listed products are sold at gas stations and grocery stores nationwide. Brands included in the recall are Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside products.

Products recalled:

  • Courtesy of the FDA
  • Courtesy of the FDA
  • Courtesy of the FDA

They say they became aware of the potential contamination through an environmental monitoring program and have not received any reports of illness related to the issue.

Out of an abundance of caution, consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them.

According to the FDA, a Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To obtain more information about the recall, you can call the company at 1-844-366-1171.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Resources available for Central Ohio domestic violence victims

FULL INTERVIEW: Resources available for Central Ohio domestic violence victims

Groundhog steals workout gear in porch-pirate hornswaggle

Ohio University alumni team set to make debut in The Basketball Tournament

Man with central Ohio ties accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

Adam Coy attends hearing ahead of trial

More Local News