Virus prompts Trump financial relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a ban on flights from Europe into the U.S. – with the exception of the U.K. – as America ramped up measures to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We are at a critical time in the fight against the virus. We made a lifesaving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay. I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people,” Trump explained.

Addressing the nation from the White House, Trump said America had already saved lives with its travel bans to and from China and the new action restricting European travelers would do the same.

While emphasizing the strength of the U.S. economy, announced tax relief measures he said were designed to help those who might suffer financially because of the virus outbreak.

“To ensure that working Americans impacted by the virus can stay home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief. This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to coronavirus,” Trump said.

“Using emergency authority I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted. This action will provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy,” added Trump.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

“This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world,” assured Trump.

