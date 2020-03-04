Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he had signed into law the measure that bans licensed therapists and counselors from subjecting minors to the practice.

The legislation passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. The American Psychological Association has said conversion therapy is not based in science and is harmful to mental health.

Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools